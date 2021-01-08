COVID-19: 140 new cases and 5 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-01-08T13:22:47+0000

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered today 140 new cases, 5 fatalities and 972 recoveries of COVID-19. The total number of cases has reached 104195, while the total number of recoveries amounts to 78040. The death toll is 3415.

