Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

COVID-19: 132 new confirmed cases and three deaths in AANES

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-03-30T11:30:51+0000
COVID-19: 132 new confirmed cases and three deaths in AANES

Shafaq News/ The Health Authority of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) registered on Tuesday 132 new COVID-19 cases in northern and eastern Syria.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, Joan Mustafa, the co-chair of the Health Authority in AANES, said that the authority registered three recoveries and three deaths from the complications of the virus in the past 24-hours.

According to Mustafa, the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in AANES logged into 9898 confirmed cases, including 375 deaths, 1303 recoveries

