COVID-19: 13 fatalities and 1014 new cases in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-04T15:23:56+0000

]Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in the Kurdistan Region registered 13 fatalities, 1014 new cases and 374 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The total number of cases has reached 125146, including 111087 recoveries and 3715 fatalities.

