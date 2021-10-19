Report

COVID-19: +1100 new cases and 17 mortalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-10-19T15:44:53+0000
Shafaq News / Kurdistan logged 1154 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Tuesday.

The daily epidemiological report stated that 17 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 1,475 patients had achieved full recovery.

According to the Ministry, the cumulative count of the COVID-19 patients stood at 352141; 327960 of whom have achieved full recovery.

The death toll from the complications of the virus rose to 6,176 since its emergence in the region.

