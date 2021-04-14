COVID-19: +1100 new cases and 17 mortalities in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 1,159 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Wednesday.

Duhok was the top boost of the case count with 541 cases, followed by al-Sulaymaniyah and Erbil with 353 and 197, respectively. Garmyan registered 59, and Halabja nine.

The daily epidemiological report stated that 17 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 485 patients had achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Kurdistan Region, 135,815 patients have contracted the virus, 115,330 of whom recovered, and 3,831 passed away.