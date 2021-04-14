Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

COVID-19: +1100 new cases and 17 mortalities in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-14T12:44:07+0000
COVID-19: +1100 new cases and 17 mortalities in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 1,159 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Wednesday.

Duhok was the top boost of the case count with 541 cases, followed by al-Sulaymaniyah and Erbil with 353 and 197, respectively. Garmyan registered 59, and Halabja nine.

The daily epidemiological report stated that 17 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 485 patients had achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Kurdistan Region, 135,815 patients have contracted the virus, 115,330 of whom recovered, and 3,831 passed away.

related

COVID-19: 21 fatalities and 516 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-09-27 11:19:05
COVID-19: 21 fatalities and 516 new cases in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 2000+ patients received blood plasma from recovered patients

Date: 2020-08-24 11:55:05
COVID-19: 2000+ patients received blood plasma from recovered patients

Covid-19: 14 fatalities and 232 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-06-29 21:19:49
Covid-19: 14 fatalities and 232 new cases in Kurdistan today

New regulations in Kurdistan to confront the Covid-19 epidemic

Date: 2021-03-11 21:24:17
New regulations in Kurdistan to confront the Covid-19 epidemic

COVID-19: 304 new confirmed cases and four deaths in AANES

Date: 2021-04-05 11:57:41
COVID-19: 304 new confirmed cases and four deaths in AANES

COVID-19: 4 fatalities and 77 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-01-21 15:10:30
COVID-19: 4 fatalities and 77 new cases in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 19 fatalities and 588 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-09-11 15:05:15
COVID-19: 19 fatalities and 588 new cases in Kurdistan today

Erbil governor: Some people used COVID-19 in politics

Date: 2020-08-16 10:35:42
Erbil governor: Some people used COVID-19 in politics