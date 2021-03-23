Report

COVID-19: 103 new confirmed cases and three deaths in AANES

Date: 2021-03-23T10:07:36+0000
Shafaq News/ The Health Authority of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) registered on Sunday 103 new COVID-19 cases in northern and eastern Syria.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, Joan Mustafa, the co-chair of the Health Authority in AANES, said that the authority registered 103 cases and two deaths of COVID-19 in the past 24-hours.

According to Mustafa, the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in AANES logged into 9221 confirmed cases, including 358 deaths, 1274 recoveries.

