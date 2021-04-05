Report

COVID-19: +1000 new cases and 16 mortalities in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-05T13:12:10+0000
Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 1045 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Monday.

Duhok was the top boost of the case count with 519 cases, followed by Erbil and al-Sulaymaniyah with 249 and 198, respectively. Garmyan registered 66, Raperin 10, and Halabja three.

The daily epidemiological report stated that 16 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 407 patients had achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Kurdistan Region, 126,191 patients have contracted the virus, 111,494 of whom recovered, and 3,731 passed away.

