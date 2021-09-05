COVID-19: +1,600 new confirmed cases and 17 mortalities in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 1,679 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Sunday.

According to the Ministry, al-Sulaymaniyah was the top boost for the infection toll with 804, followed by Erbil and Duhok with 576 and 181, respectively. Garmyan registered 76 cases in the past 24 hours. Only 42 cases were registered in Halabja.

The daily epidemiological report stated that 17 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 2,127 patients had achieved full recovery.