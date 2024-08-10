CBI auctions +$1 bn during the past week

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Central Bank's (CBI) total sales of hard currency exceeded $1 billion during the past week, according to data released by the bank. This figure comes amid a noticeable decrease in the weekly sales compared to the previous week.

Over the course of five days that the bank conducted its currency auction, it sold $1.387 billion, marking a daily average of approximately $277.5 million. This represents a decline from the $1.410 billion sold in the prior week, where the daily average was around $282 million.

The highest single-day sales occurred on Tuesday, with transactions totaling $283.1 million. Conversely, Monday saw the lowest sales of the week, amounting to $279.7 million.

Additionally, the week’s external remittance sales reached $1.317 billion, reflecting a 95% increase compared to the $71 million in cash sales.