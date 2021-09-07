Borrell arrives in Erbil today

Shafaq News/ The representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, is visiting the Kurdistan Region today, where he will meet with senior officials.
Borrell arrived in Baghdad yesterday and met with Iraqi Foreign Minister, Fouad Hussein.
The two sides held a press conference in which they stressed the importance of activating the cooperation and partnership agreement between Iraq, the European Union, and its sub-committees, and enhancing relations with the EU in various fields.