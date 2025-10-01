Boars on the attack: Rice crops destroyed in Kurdistan’s Duhok

Shafaq News – Duhok

Farmers in the Amedi district of northern Duhok are facing mounting losses as wild boars descend on their rice paddies at night, tearing through fields at the peak of harvest season.

Cultivators told Shafaq News the raids have destroyed hundreds of dunams of cropland, raising fears that continued damage could jeopardize the future of rice production in the area.

“They rip entire sections of the field apart,” said Hussein Hariki of Deralok sub-district, explaining that many growers now sleep beside their crops, relying on scarecrows, drums, and loud noises to deter the animals, though with little effect.

Another farmer, Mahdi Suleiman, warned that while firearms might drive the boars away, using them is prohibited and could endanger nearby residents. He urged local authorities to take urgent action before the harvest is lost.

The Deralok Agriculture Department attributed the problem to this year’s strong yields, which expanded rice cultivation and drew more animals into ripening fields. Agricultural engineer Ismat Ibrahim called for a coordinated plan to safeguard farmland, stressing that immediate intervention is essential to prevent further destruction.

