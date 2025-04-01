Storks return to Iraq on seasonal migration route

Shafaq News/ White storks have resumed their seasonal migration through Iraq, with flocks recently spotted in Erbil province as they travel from Africa to Europe.

The birds were seen resting in the Harir area, near the Greater Zab River in northern Erbil, before continuing their journey north. Their passage through Iraq typically occurs in March and April, aligning with the onset of warmer weather and the start of the breeding season in Europe.

The sightings mark a return after several years in which storks largely avoided Iraqi airspace due to climate change and war conditions. In mid-March, Shafaq News documented storks nesting on electricity pylons between Baghdad and Babil, using the structures as temporary breeding and resting points.

Local observers described the return as a “positive indicator,” noting that Iraq lies along one of the world's key bird migration corridors. In Turkiye, some stork populations have begun overwintering rather than migrating south, a shift attributed to warming temperatures.

White storks, known for their large size, long legs, and pointed beaks, are typically found near rivers and wetlands. In Iraq, they are most commonly seen in the Kurdistan Region and the southern marshes, feeding on frogs, insects, fish, and reptiles. The species often nests on rooftops, chimneys, and power lines—sometimes bringing it into close proximity with human infrastructure.