Erbil hosts international scientific conference on developing animal wealth mechanisms

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, an international scientific conference focusing on animal wealth convened in Erbil, the capital of Iraq's Kurdistan Region.

The conference, in its fourth edition, carried the theme "Animal Comfort and Nutrition to Provide a Safe Environment for Breeding."

Mosab Naamat, a veterinarian, told Shafaq News that, "The primary focus was on addressing the challenges confronting Iraq's animal wealth and devising strategies to enhance poultry development and elevate animal health standards. These efforts aim to bolster the country's animal wealth sector."

Abdulbaset Mohammed, a conference participant, underscored the sector's struggles in Iraq, impacting meat quality in local markets. He explained to Shafaq News Agency, "The conference proposed solutions, advocating for the use of herbal-based feeds over chemical alternatives and addressing the impact of imports that undermine local markets and impede domestic initiatives." Mohammed emphasized the conference's role in bringing together stakeholders and experts to address these critical issues.