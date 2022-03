Shafaq News/ Scores were reportedly injured in an explosion that rattled Turkey's largest Kurdish-majority city, Diyarbakir, earlier today, Thursday.

Turkey's "Anadolu" Newsagency said the blast was heard in the third industrial zone near the road linking Diyarbakir with Urfa.

Police, ambulances, and firefighting teams immediately rushed to the site, and the injured persons were transferred to a nearby hospital for medical care, Anadolu said.