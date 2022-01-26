Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Bereaved families of Aegean sea victims organize a demonstration near KRG headquarters

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-01-26T10:12:09+0000
Bereaved families of Aegean sea victims organize a demonstration near KRG headquarters

Shafaq News / The families of victims who went missing in the Aegean sea demonstrated today in front of the Kurdistan Regional Government building in Erbil, demanding it to uncover their relatives' fate.

The demonstrators said there are 28 missing persons whose fate had not been known yet. However, KRG is expected to recover the bodies of eight victims who lost their lives in recent shipwrecks in the Aegean sea.

UNHCR estimates that from January until the end of November 2021, more than 2,500 people have died or gone missing at sea in their attempt to reach Europe, through the Mediterranean and the northwestern African maritime route.

related

Erbil is preparing for a new round of talks with Baghdad, official confirms

Date: 2021-04-21 09:07:03
Erbil is preparing for a new round of talks with Baghdad, official confirms

Students of the Saladin University in Erbil stage a demonstration 

Date: 2021-06-15 09:48:15
Students of the Saladin University in Erbil stage a demonstration 

Erbil to host the women's volleyball league this month

Date: 2020-11-15 10:27:20
Erbil to host the women's volleyball league this month

Five injured in clashes between the Asayish forces and a wanted person

Date: 2021-09-05 18:45:42
Five injured in clashes between the Asayish forces and a wanted person

American Congressional delegation arrives Erbil from Baghdad and meets with leaders of Kurdistan

Date: 2019-11-04 13:43:23
American Congressional delegation arrives Erbil from Baghdad and meets with leaders of Kurdistan

Erbil to provide facilities for agricultural and industrial projects

Date: 2021-07-06 11:14:19
Erbil to provide facilities for agricultural and industrial projects

Anti-terrorism service arrests two arms smugglers in Erbil

Date: 2020-09-18 14:09:37
Anti-terrorism service arrests two arms smugglers in Erbil

Masoud Barzani discuss the election results with Ezzat Shabender

Date: 2022-01-15 17:22:08
Masoud Barzani discuss the election results with Ezzat Shabender