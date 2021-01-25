Barzani to Arab Consuls: Baghdad-Erbil disputes can be settled via dialogue

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-01-25T16:50:52+0000

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, emphasized Kurdistan Regional Government's desire to reach a constitutional solution with the Federal government upon his meeting with the Consuls of Arab countries in the region today, Monday. The Kurdish leader's office said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency that the latter received today a joint delegation of representatives and consuls of Arab countries in Erbil. The delegation included the Consuls of Palestine, Kuwait, Emirates, and Egypt, as well as the acting consul of Jordan. The statement said that the representatives and consuls of Arab countries in the region conveyed greetings and appreciations of the presidents, kings, and princes of their countries to Barzani, expressing their gratitude for the region's long-standing friendship with Arab countries, and embracing hundreds of thousands of displaced Arabs during the war against ISIS. The guests praised the role of the Peshmerga in defeating ISIS terrorists and hoped that Erbil and Baghdad talk their way through outstanding issues between them. For his part, Barzani thanked the visiting delegation for its gesture, highlighting Kurdistan's endeavor to establish friendly relations with its neighbors and achieve peace and coexistence in the region. The Kurdish leader said that resolving the outstanding issues with Baghdad can only be achieved by dialogue and within the framework of the constitution, stressing the need to respect the region's status and entity.

