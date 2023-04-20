Barzani sends congratulatory message on occasion of Eid al-Fitr

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani issued a congratulatory statement on Thursday evening as Muslims around the world prepare to celebrate the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The President said in his message, "As we celebrate the arrival of the Eid al-Fitr, I warmly congratulate Muslims in Kurdistan, Iraq, and around the world. I extend my well wishes, especially to the families of the fallen heroes. I hope it will be a celebration of kindness, peace and stability, and brings joy and comfort."

"Let us all, on a personal level, with ourselves and those around us, make this celebration an opportunity for self-evaluation, goodness, reconciliation, forgiveness, freedom, and a new chapter for respect, unity, compassion and peace."

He added, "On the political level, the parties in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq should make this occasion a new beginning of unity and solidarity, working together and resolving problems and conflicts collectively. Let us all work together to ensure a better future for our people and our country."