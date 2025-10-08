President Barzani sees US role under Trump as key to regional stability

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani said on Wednesday that the administration of US President Donald Trump represented “an opportunity” for the region.

Speaking at a panel during the Middle East Research Institute (MERI) Forum in Erbil, Barzani said, “We believe we have good relations with the United States, and we support President Donald Trump’s policies toward opportunities and stability in the region, including stability in Gaza.”

He added that Washington had supported the Kurdistan Region during “many difficult times,” noting that US assistance was crucial in the fight against the Islamic State (ISIS). “Their role was to assist the Peshmerga forces,” Barzani added, emphasizing that “the Trump administration represents an opportunity for us.”