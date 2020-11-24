Report

Barzani receives the French ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2020-11-24T18:48:46+0000
Shafaq News / The President of Kurdistan, Nechirvan Barzani praised today, Tuesday the French political, military and humanitarian support to the region.

The Kurdish presidency said in a statement, “Barzani had received the French ambassador to Iraq, Bruno Hubert, and the head of the Crisis Support Center at the French Foreign Ministry, Eric Chevalier, and the accompanying delegation.”

“Barzani confirmed Iraq and the Kurdistan Region need of the French and the US-led Coalition support to confront terrorism and solve the outstanding problems.”

For its part, the French delegation confirmed its country's support for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in confronting terrorism, resolving problems and continuing humanitarian aid.

Regarding the return of the displaced, Barzani stressed the necessity to provide security, safety and basic services to be a suitable basis for their voluntary return.

Several issues were discussed, including bilateral relations between Iraq and France, the political situation, the upcoming Iraqi Parliamentary elections and others.

