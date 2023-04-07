Barzani pays homage to late Peshmerga fighter Sheikhullah Ibrahim

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani attended the mourning council of the late veteran Peshmerga fighter Sheikhullah Ibrahim on Friday.

Following his participation in the council, Barzani stated to the media, "Mr. Sheikh Allah was a well-known fighter among our people, and I have known him since my youth. He was always highly respected among the Peshmerga and the ranks of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, wherever he fought."

He continued, "Today, we see many people participating in his mourning council as evidence of the Kurdish people's loyalty to him, especially the people of Erbil."