Barzani meets the Dutch Consul General in Erbil

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-10-25T11:18:43+0000
Barzani meets the Dutch Consul General in Erbil

Shafaq News / The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, urged on Sunday the private sector in the Netherlands to invest in the agricultural sector in the region.

This came during his meeting with the Dutch Consul General in the Kurdistan Region, Hans Akerboom, according to what was announced in a statement issued by the Presidency of the region.

The statement added that during the meeting, both parties discussed relations between the region and the Netherlands and cooperation in the private sector, especially in the field of agriculture, in addition to the risks of terrorism, COVID-19 and the region's situation in general.

Barzani stressed the desire of the Kurdistan Region to develop relations with the Netherlands, especially in the field of agriculture and university studies, adding th region's readiness to benefit from the successful Dutch experience in this field, with a favorable opportunity and good ground for the development of the agricultural sector in the Kurdistan Region through the Dutch private sector and capital owners.

For his part, the Dutch Consul affirmed his country's support for enhancing relations with the Kurdistan Region.


