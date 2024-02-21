Barzani lauds Turkish consul's role in Erbil-Turkiye ties as he leaves KRI

Shafaq News/ The president of Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, praised, on Wednesday, Turkish consul in Erbil for enhancing the relations between Turkiye and the region.

The presidency office stated that Barzani met with the Turkish general consul in Kurdistan, Muhammad Mawloud Yaqut, who came to bid farewell to the president as his term ended.

Barzani praised Yaqut's work and thanked him for enhancing Turkey's relations with Kurdistan, wishing him success in his new role and position.

The Turkish consul appreciated President Nechirvan Barzani and the related parties in Kurdistan for supporting his mission, and said he “enjoyed working in Kurdistan.”