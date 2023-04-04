Barzani heads to Baghdad for talks on oil exports agreement

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani led a high-level government delegation to Baghdad on Tuesday.

In a statement released by the region's government, it was noted that Masrour Barzani "will meet in Baghdad with the Federal Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani".

The statement added that the meeting would discuss resolving problems between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government, particularly finalizing the oil agreement and resuming oil exports from the Kurdistan Region.

The Kurdistan Region's Prime Minister tweeted, "On my way to Baghdad to finalize our agreement to resume oil exports from the Iraqi Kurdistan Region."

According to Reuters, official sources revealed that the Iraqi federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government have reached a final agreement to resume oil exports, which is set to be announced on Tuesday.

A government official in Baghdad said that an official request has been sent to Turkey to resume oil exports through the Jihan pipeline, and "pumping will resume in the next few hours."