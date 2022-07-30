Report

Barzani: former regime's chauvinist culture hinders resolving Baghdad-Erbil disputes

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-07-30T18:35:53+0000
Barzani: former regime's chauvinist culture hinders resolving Baghdad-Erbil disputes

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani on Saturday said that the chauvinist culture the former regime has consolidated in Iraq hinders the resolution of the Baghdad-Erbil disputes.

Barzani's remarks came during a speech he delivered in a solemn ceremony held in Erbil to receive the bodies of one hundred persons from the Barzani tribe killed by Saddam Hussein's regime.

"Differences are normal. All the problems can be solved if there is goodwill, "we have heard a lot about the oil and gas problem, the budget problem, and other problems. All these problems can be solved. However, from my point of view, the main and the perilous problem is the culture engendered this crime."

Barzani called for replacing "the chauvinist culture that is still deeply rooted" with "the culture of tolerance, coexistence, fraternity, and love."

