Barzani expresses regret over violations against Kurdish rights in Iraqi Parliament

Shafaq News / Masoud Barzani, the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, expressed his regret over the recent violations of the legitimate rights of the Kurdish people in the Iraqi Parliament. He emphasized that the Kurdistan Region is not a red line but a "line of death."

In a statement, Barzani described the recent irresponsible and unconstitutional attempts in the Iraqi Parliament to deepen problems and violate the legitimate rights of the Kurdish people as unfortunate. He pointed out that constructive dialogues and agreements have taken place among the coalition parties of the State Administration to remove obstacles and resolve issues.

The Iraqi federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government have reached a good and positive agreement to address challenges and strengthen stability in the country for the benefit of the people.

Barzani highlighted the "irresponsible denial and attempts to undermine the Kurdistan Region by some political parties", affirming that such efforts have failed and been disregarded. He stated that the recent events in the Iraqi Parliament have unveiled the "true face of those chauvinistic parties and their manipulations, revealing their lack of respect for their commitments and signatures. They have shown disrespect for the constitution."

The leader of the KDP expressed hope that the provisions of the budget law, which has been approved by the Iraqi Parliament, will be implemented in good faith.

He concluded by stating that the Kurdistan Region belongs to the Kurdish people and is the result of their blood, sacrifices, and struggle, expressing opposition to "reckless attempt to surpass and undermine the Kurdistan Region."

He concluded, "the Kurdistan Region is not just a red line but a matter of life or death."