Barzani expresses "delight" following the inauguration of a Qatari consulate in Erbil

Shafaq News / The Kurdish leader and President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Masoud Barzani, and the Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Muhammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, expressed their delight following the inauguration of a Qatari consulate in Erbil.

A statement by Barzani's headquarters said that the latter received Al Thani and his accompanying delegation in Erbil.

The statement said that Al Thani extended his country's Emir to Barzani and his appreciation for the prosperity and stability in the Kurdistan Region, adding that the Kurdistan Region has remarkable investment opportunities.

Moreover, Al Thani added that opening the Qatari consulate in Erbil will create investment opportunities in the region, hoping to enhance the Erbil-Doha relations.

For his part, Barzani expressed readiness to develop relations between the region and Qatar.