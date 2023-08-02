Barzani commends coordination with Estonia

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Regional Government's Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, emphasized on Wednesday the significance of maintaining ongoing security and military coordination with Estonia within the framework of the international coalition.

This statement was made during his meeting with Estonian Defense Minister, Hanu Pevkur, in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, according to an official statement.

During the meeting, the overall situation in Iraq was discussed, along with ways to strengthen bilateral relations. Additionally, there was a firm commitment to supporting the Peshmerga forces in their efforts to combat terrorism and establish security and stability in the region.

Moreover, the two sides addressed the importance of continuous joint security and military coordination, particularly in countering the threats posed by Daesh terrorists.

In this context, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude to the Estonian forces for their persistent support to the Peshmerga within the international coalition against Daesh.

Meanwhile, the Estonian Defense Minister expressed his country's readiness to reinforce and solidify the coordination and cooperation between both parties, while continuing to support the Peshmerga forces.