Barzani and UK ambassador stress need for holding KRI elections

Shafaq News / Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani and British Ambassador to Iraq, Mark Bryson-Richardson, affirmed on Thursday the necessity of proceeding with parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region without any obstacles.

The affirmation came during a meeting held between the Kurdish leader and the British ambassador at the Saladin Resort, according to a statement issued by the Barzani headquarters.

During the meeting, attended by Ms. Rosie Keeve, the British Consul in Erbil, the political situation in Iraq and the region, as well as the relationship between the regional government and the federal government of Iraq, were discussed. The urgency of resolving disputes between the two entities, as well as the upcoming elections for the Provincial Councils in Iraq, were also deliberated upon.