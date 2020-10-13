Barzani and Al-Sabah meet to discuss several files of common interest

Shafaq News / The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, met on Tuesday with the Emir of Kuwait, Nawaf Al-Sabah.

A statement issued by the region’s presidency said that Barzani offered condolences on the death of the Emir Sabah Al-Sabah, and wished the new Emir success.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasized the importance of enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

The region's president thanked the State of Kuwait for offering help and support for Syrian refugees and displaced persons in Kurdistan, as well as the role, work and activities of the General Consulate of the State of Kuwait in the region.