Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Barzani and Al-Sabah meet to discuss several files of common interest

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-10-13T10:36:44+0000
Barzani and Al-Sabah meet to discuss several files of common interest

Shafaq News / The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, met on Tuesday with the Emir of Kuwait, Nawaf Al-Sabah.

A statement issued by the region’s presidency said that Barzani offered condolences on the death of the Emir Sabah Al-Sabah, and wished the new Emir success.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasized the importance of enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

The region's president thanked the State of Kuwait for offering help and support for Syrian refugees and displaced persons in Kurdistan, as well as the role, work and activities of the General Consulate of the State of Kuwait in the region.


related

Barzani condemns attacks on diplomatic missions and expresses support for Al-Kadhimi

Date: 2020-09-29 07:29:09
Barzani condemns attacks on diplomatic missions and expresses support for Al-Kadhimi

Barzani appoints a new director of the General Organization for Mine Affairs

Date: 2020-08-30 14:02:02
Barzani appoints a new director of the General Organization for Mine Affairs

Barzani: terrorism is a global threat

Date: 2020-09-11 12:24:51
Barzani: terrorism is a global threat

Barzani offers condolences to Kuwait

Date: 2020-09-29 18:51:50
Barzani offers condolences to Kuwait

Kurdish president to meet Macron in Baghdad

Date: 2020-08-31 20:22:47
Kurdish president to meet Macron in Baghdad

President of Kurdistan: we support Al-Kadhimi's government

Date: 2020-09-16 14:41:45
President of Kurdistan: we support Al-Kadhimi's government

Kurdistan region president congratulates Yazidis on the "Peak of Summer" festivity

Date: 2020-08-02 14:59:39
Kurdistan region president congratulates Yazidis on the "Peak of Summer" festivity

Nechirvan Barzani condoles the death of Baba Sheikh

Date: 2020-10-01 20:27:10
Nechirvan Barzani condoles the death of Baba Sheikh