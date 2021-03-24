Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Barzani and Al-Ghanmi emphasize the importance of Sinjar agreement

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-03-24T12:41:00+0000
Barzani and Al-Ghanmi emphasize the importance of Sinjar agreement

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, and Iraqi Minister of Interior, Othman Al-Ghanmi, reiterated the need for expediting the implementation of the Baghdad-Erbil agreement to normalize the situation in disputed districts of Sinjar.

A statement of the Presidium of Kurdistan Region said that Barzani and Al-Ghanmi discussed an array of files of common interests, including the recent updates on the security conditions, the missions of the security forces, the resurgence of demonstrations in many Iraqi governorates, and SIS threats. 

The meeting stressed the importance of the Federal and Regional governments' agreement to normalize the situation in Sinjar and the cooperation between the Iraqi Security forces and the Peshmerga forces to curb the threats of ISIS.

related

Barzani stresses the region's need for the international coalition to combat ISIS

Date: 2020-08-27 17:27:32
Barzani stresses the region's need for the international coalition to combat ISIS

Kurdistan President welcomes the Iraqi Parliament's decision on Halabja

Date: 2021-03-17 16:26:45
Kurdistan President welcomes the Iraqi Parliament's decision on Halabja

Kurdistan’s Barzani arrives in Kuwait

Date: 2020-10-13 07:40:19
Kurdistan’s Barzani arrives in Kuwait

The Turkish president hosted Kurdistan's president earlier today

Date: 2020-09-04 16:15:41
The Turkish president hosted Kurdistan's president earlier today

Barzani meets the Dutch Consul General in Erbil

Date: 2020-10-25 11:18:43
Barzani meets the Dutch Consul General in Erbil

Attacks on diplomatic missions tops the meeting of Nechirvan Barzani and Al-Araji

Date: 2020-09-27 12:21:03
Attacks on diplomatic missions tops the meeting of Nechirvan Barzani and Al-Araji

Kurdistan’ President congratulates the Emirati people for Mars mission

Date: 2021-02-13 13:53:25
Kurdistan’ President congratulates the Emirati people for Mars mission

Barzani receives the French ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2020-11-24 18:48:46
Barzani receives the French ambassador to Iraq