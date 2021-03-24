Barzani and Al-Ghanmi emphasize the importance of Sinjar agreement

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, and Iraqi Minister of Interior, Othman Al-Ghanmi, reiterated the need for expediting the implementation of the Baghdad-Erbil agreement to normalize the situation in disputed districts of Sinjar.

A statement of the Presidium of Kurdistan Region said that Barzani and Al-Ghanmi discussed an array of files of common interests, including the recent updates on the security conditions, the missions of the security forces, the resurgence of demonstrations in many Iraqi governorates, and SIS threats.

The meeting stressed the importance of the Federal and Regional governments' agreement to normalize the situation in Sinjar and the cooperation between the Iraqi Security forces and the Peshmerga forces to curb the threats of ISIS.