Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-12-22T16:14:29+0000
Barzani and Al-Asadi for a total implementation of Sinjar Agreement

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani meets on Tuesday with the head of the Iraqi National Security services, Abdul-Ghani Al-Asadi in Erbil.

A statement issued by KRG stated that Prime Minister discussed with Al-Asadi in Erbil the latest developments in Iraq, and the relations between the Region and the federal government and ways to strengthening security coordination between the two sides.

Also, the two parties stressed the need to implementing the Sinjar Agreement, including the exit of militias and illegal armed forces, according to the statement.

Last October, The Iraqi government announced that Baghdad had reached a “historic deal” with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) over the governance and security of Sinjar.

The deal paves the way for the reconstruction of the city and the full return of its people in coordination with the Kurdistan Regional Government.

Sinjar falls within an area disputed between the central government in Baghdad and the KRG, based in Erbil, according to Article 140 of the Iraqi constitution.

