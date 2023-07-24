Barzani, al-Nujaifi Emphasize Partnership Principles in Governing Iraq

Shafaq News/ President Masoud Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), and Osama al-Nujaifi, Secretary General of the 'National Decision Alliance', on Monday called for adhering to the principles of genuine partnership and balance in the process of governance.

A readout issued by the Barzani headquarters said that the Kurdish leader received a high-level delegation from the 'National Decision Alliance' headed by al-Nujaifi himself.

The two leaders exchanged views on the latest developments and changes in the Iraqi political arena, preparations for provincial council elections, and hurdles facing coexistence, peace, and development across the country.

Barzani and al-Nujaifi called for a joint national vision among Iraqi political factions and adhering to the principles of genuine partnership, balance, and consensus in managing the nation's affairs.

The meeting light on the living conditions of citizens in Iraq, laying emphasis on coordination and cooperation between Iraqi political parties.