Barzani addresses Christian issues with Archbishop Ghattas Hazim

Shafaq News / The Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani discussed, on Tuesday, the issues facing Christians in Iraq and the region with the Archbishop of the Greek Orthodox Church in Baghdad, Kuwait, and Oman, Ghattas Hazim.

According to a statement from Barzani's office, "Archbishop Ghattas Hazim expressed his gratitude to President Barzani for his efforts in safeguarding the components. He also expressed his appreciation to the people of Kurdistan for opening their doors to tens of thousands of displaced Christians during challenging times."

President Barzani reaffirmed the commitment of the Kurdish people to a culture of harmony and coexistence among different components, as per the statement.