Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Barzani: We will do everything to maintain unity among the Kurdish parties

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-05-04T09:54:57+0000
Barzani: We will do everything to maintain unity among the Kurdish parties

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, said on Tuesday that the presidency of the region "will do everything it can" to maintain unity among the Kurdish political parties after the upcoming elections.

Barzani said in a statement following his meeting with the Gorran Movement in al-Sulaymaniyah, "We visited the Gorran Movement today in al-Sulaymaniyah, and we will visit our brothers in the National Union and the Kurdistan Socialist Democratic Party."

"We held a meeting earlier with the Kurdish political parties, after which we decided to visit the parties and make serious efforts to reduce internal problems in the region, and exchange views about the Kurdistan Region's constitution", he added.

Regarding the legislative elections, the President of the Region said, "The approved electoral system does not allow forming alliances at present."

 "After the elections, there must be consensus and unity of positions. All parties must cooperate because only together we can achieve gains in Baghdad", Barzani concluded.

related

Kurdish president to meet Macron in Baghdad

Date: 2020-08-31 20:22:47
Kurdish president to meet Macron in Baghdad

Barzani condoles the death of Ramzi Shaaban

Date: 2021-04-04 17:45:17
Barzani condoles the death of Ramzi Shaaban

Barzani receives an invitation from Karbala's local government to visit the governorate

Date: 2020-10-15 13:45:36
Barzani receives an invitation from Karbala's local government to visit the governorate

Barzani and Al-Ghanmi emphasize the importance of Sinjar agreement

Date: 2021-03-24 12:41:00
Barzani and Al-Ghanmi emphasize the importance of Sinjar agreement

President of Kurdistan: we support Al-Kadhimi's government

Date: 2020-09-16 14:41:45
President of Kurdistan: we support Al-Kadhimi's government

Barzani: solving the Baghdad-Erbil problems will enhance the stability of Iraq

Date: 2021-04-11 16:59:59
Barzani: solving the Baghdad-Erbil problems will enhance the stability of Iraq

Kurdistan’s President discusses with Le Drian several issues of common interest

Date: 2021-03-30 18:47:21
Kurdistan’s President discusses with Le Drian several issues of common interest

Barzani offers condolences to Kuwait

Date: 2020-09-29 18:51:50
Barzani offers condolences to Kuwait