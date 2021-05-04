Barzani: We will do everything to maintain unity among the Kurdish parties

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, said on Tuesday that the presidency of the region "will do everything it can" to maintain unity among the Kurdish political parties after the upcoming elections.

Barzani said in a statement following his meeting with the Gorran Movement in al-Sulaymaniyah, "We visited the Gorran Movement today in al-Sulaymaniyah, and we will visit our brothers in the National Union and the Kurdistan Socialist Democratic Party."

"We held a meeting earlier with the Kurdish political parties, after which we decided to visit the parties and make serious efforts to reduce internal problems in the region, and exchange views about the Kurdistan Region's constitution", he added.

Regarding the legislative elections, the President of the Region said, "The approved electoral system does not allow forming alliances at present."

"After the elections, there must be consensus and unity of positions. All parties must cooperate because only together we can achieve gains in Baghdad", Barzani concluded.