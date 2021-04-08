Barzani: The only way to overcome crises is living in lies in Harmony and coexistence

Shafaq News / The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, stressed during his meeting with the Kurdish parties today, that the only way to overcome problems and crises, protect rights, and the constitutional status and federalism of Kurdistan Region lies in Harmony, cooperation, and unity of the Kurdish people.

According to a statement by the Kurdistan Region's Presidency, the region's president, Nechirvan Barzani, held a meeting with the Kurdish political forces and parties, indicating that the meeting discussed the situation in Iraq, Kurdistan's foreign relations.

The meeting also shed light on Barzani's visit to France, the Baghdad-Erbil relations, the Iraqi-American strategic dialogue, the upcoming elections, and other local and international issues.

Furthermore, the parties expressed appreciation for the regional presidency's initiative to unite the political parties, which problems and concerns were reviewed, emphasizing the importance of unity, Harmony, and dialogue.

In another context, the meeting considered the federal budget law's approval a positive step in developing the Baghdad-Erbil relations, hoping that the law would be implemented and the citizens' living conditions and the economic situation in Iraq and the region.

Moreover, the statement stressed that the only way to overcome crises and protect the region's constitutional and federal status lies in peace and coexistence.