Barzani: Kurdistan fulfilled obligations after oil agreement with Baghdad

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani affirmed on Sunday that after the signing of the oil agreement between Erbil and Baghdad, the region has fulfilled all its "obligations and commitments."

This statement came during his meeting with the British Ambassador to Iraq, Mark Bryson-Richardson, as mentioned in a statement released by the regional government.

The statement highlighted that the meeting, attended by British Consul General to the region Rosie Kaye, discussed the internal situation in the Kurdistan Region and the importance of resolving disputed issues between the region and the federal government.

The Prime Minister emphasized that, following the signing of the oil agreement, the Kurdistan Region has fulfilled all its obligations and commitments, and now expects the federal government to fulfill its duties and responsibilities towards the Kurdistan Region.

The British Ambassador expressed his country's support for resolving the issues between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government based on the constitution and the agreement signed between Erbil and Baghdad.

Regarding the situation in the Kurdistan Region, both sides agreed on the importance of holding parliamentary elections in Kurdistan as scheduled later this year.

In another aspect of the meeting, the necessity of implementing the Sinjar agreement was addressed. Both sides expressed their support for safeguarding the full rights of the Yazidis and promoting a culture of peaceful coexistence among all components.