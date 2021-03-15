Report

Barzani: I hope that we serve the Kurdistan Region as it deserves

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-03-15T21:06:43+0000
Shafaq News / Kurdistan’s Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, on Monday, issued a statement marking the 33rd anniversary of the chemical attack on Halabja tomorrow, Tuesday.

"On the 33rd anniversary of the chemical attack on the city of Halabja and its surrounding, we remember the martyrs of this crime committed by the Baath Party by using forbidden weapons, which led to the death of thousands of innocent people and the injury of thousands of others, while some of them are still suffering until now." Barzani said in a statement.

He added, "Halabja has become an identity and a global symbol for the struggle and sacrifices of the people of Kurdistan, and for this we must keep its memory immortal."

He pointed out that "the Kurdistan Regional Government, which is the fruit (outcome) of the martyrs’ blood, always believes that serving the families of honorable martyrs is its duty, therefore in the past few days we have decided to implement many service projects in Halabja such as bridges, water, electrical power, and rehabilitating schools and hospitals."

"I hope that we will be able to serve Halabja and the rest of the Kurdistan Region with what it deserves." He concluded.

