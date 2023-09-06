Barzani, Al-Khanjar express concerns over Kirkuk situation

Shafaq News / Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani and President of the Sovereignty Alliance, Khamees Al-Khanjar, held a meeting in Erbil on Wednesday to discuss the recent developments in Kirkuk and the overall political situation in Iraq, as well as the relationship between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government.

According to a statement from Barzani's office, the two leaders exchanged views on the political situation in Iraq and the relations between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government. The recent events in Kirkuk and their underlying causes were a central focus of the meeting, and both leaders expressed their concerns regarding the situation in Kirkuk, emphasizing the need for a swift resolution to the issues.

In recent days, dozens of protesters, primarily supporters of Arab and Turkmen political factions in Kirkuk, have blocked the main road connecting the province to the city of Erbil. They were protesting the Kurdistan Democratic Party's (KDP) intention to reopen its offices in Kirkuk as part of the political agreement with the State Administration Coalition, which includes the political forces that formed the current federal government under Prime Minister Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani.

On Saturday, Kirkuk witnessed the arrival of dozens of Kurdish protesters in areas with a Kurdish majority population, demanding the reopening of the road and an end to the sit-ins in front of the KDP offices. However, their demands were met with gunfire, resulting in casualties and injuries.

In response to the tensions, Iraqi security authorities imposed a curfew in Kirkuk, given the turmoil accompanying the protests in Kurdish areas.