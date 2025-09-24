Baghdad to release Kurdistan salaries following revenue deal

Shafaq News – Erbil / Baghdad

On Wednesday, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) completed preparations to distribute July and August public sector salaries after transferring 120 billion dinars ($91 million) in revenues to Baghdad.

The federal cabinet had earlier authorized the Finance Ministry to cover June wages on condition that Erbil remit non-oil revenues.

KRG Spokesperson Peshawa Hawrami told reporters the funds were deposited into the federal Finance Ministry’s account, which will release July salaries first, then August. An interim three-month oil agreement with Baghdad remains in place until a new federal budget is drafted.

The Iraqi cabinet approved the July payment on September 23, while salaries for August and September remain pending further arrangements on revenue transfers.

