Baghdad sends 700 Bn IQD to fund KRI's employee salaries

Shafaq News / Iraqi Minister of Construction, Housing, and Public Municipalities, Benkin Rekani, assured on Sunday that the federal government will soon send a sum of 700 billion dinars as part of the second agreed-upon installment to finance the salaries of employees and workers in the public sector in the Kurdistan Region (KRI) for the last three months of 2023.

Rekani, speaking during a conference held inside the ministry's headquarters in the capital, Baghdad, stated, "This morning, I spoke with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani and Finance Minister Tayif Sami, and we received assurances from them that if KRI’s delegation comes to Baghdad, they can solve the issue related to the accounting system."

He emphasized that an amount of 700 billion dinars will be sent to the Region. Furthermore, he added that the atmosphere is positive within the parliament and the federal government, which is helping to resolve the issue.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) decided to send a delegation to Baghdad earlier this week to finalize the cash loan amount agreed upon with the federal government for paying delayed employee salaries.

