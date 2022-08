Shafaq News / The Integrity Commission in the Kurdistan Parliament revealed that the Federal government has not sent the monthly amount of 200 billion Dinars to finance the employees' salaries.

The head of the committee, Baleen Ismail, said in a press conference on Wednesday that since 2022 began, Baghdad only sent the amount twice.

He added that the Global Coalition sends about 30 million dinars to finance the Peshmerga members' salaries.