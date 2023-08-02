Baghdad Sends Erbil Nearly 600 Billion Dinars to Fund Salaries, KRG Objects

Shafaq News/ Iraq's federal government has sent money to pay the salaries of state employees in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, the regional government's media department said on Wednesday.

The media department said in a brief press release that Baghdad has sent 598 billion dinars to the federal government to fund the disbursement of public servants' salaries.

However, the amount is still far short of the required 912 billion dinars needed to cover the salaries of the region's employees, as per KRG's spokesperson, Pishwa Hawrami.

"We need to receive 912 billion dinars from the federal government to provide the salaries of employees, but not only have the financial entitlements not been sent, but even the amount necessary for employee salaries has not been sent, and only 598 billion dinars have been signed for sending to the employees of the Kurdistan region," he said.

The situation has prompted quick action from Prime Minister Masrour Barzani of the Kurdistan region. During a cabinet meeting, he directed the Ministry of Finance to prepare the salary schedule quickly to begin distribution and bridge the deficit.