Bafel Talabani offers support for resolving Turkey's PKK issues

Shafaq News / Bafel Jalal Talabani, the leader of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), expressed his willingness on Wednesday to assist Turkey in resolving its issues with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). Simultaneously, he highlighted the absence of a law in Iraq that prohibits institutions operating in the Kurdistan Region (KRI), which Ankara claims to be affiliated with the PKK.

During his participation in the "MERI" forum held in Erbil, Talabani stated, "Our issue with Turkey is challenging to resolve," further adding, "Turkey caused the deaths of three of my friends without reason."

He added, "We seek an improvement in our relationship with Turkey, which is essential. However, the challenge lies in our differing perspectives regarding Western Kurdistan, affiliated with Syria. Our interactions with the PKK differ from how they are portrayed."

Talabani also noted, "In al-Sulaymaniyah, we have institutions that Turkey claims are affiliated with the PKK," emphasizing that these institutions are "official, authorized, and also present in Erbil."

He mentioned a conversation with Judge Fa’ik Zidan, Chief Justice of the Supreme Judicial Council, who confirmed that there is no law to ban these institutions.

Talabani emphasized the need to resolve problems with Turkey through dialogue, acknowledging the Kurds' determination and reluctance to act under pressure. He stated, "We are prepared for dialogue to address all our issues with Turkey, and we can offer assistance in resolving the matter with the PKK, with the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) also playing a role in this regard."