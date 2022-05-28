Bafel Talabani is the only PUK president, official Media

Shafaq News/ The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) media announced that Bafel Talabani is the official president of the Union.

The presidency was shared between Talabani and Lahur Sheikh Jangi.

In December 2021, Bafel Talabani introduced himself as the only PUK President.

"The president wants to organize the Kurdish House and lead Kurdistan towards security and stability; therefore, he needs to cooperate with the Shiite and Sunni parties and all other political forces in the country." A statement by his office said.