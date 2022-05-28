Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Bafel Talabani is the only PUK president, official Media

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-05-28T19:15:37+0000
Bafel Talabani is the only PUK president, official Media

Shafaq News/ The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) media announced that Bafel Talabani is the official president of the Union.

The presidency was shared between Talabani and Lahur Sheikh Jangi.

In December 2021, Bafel Talabani introduced himself as the only PUK President.

"The president wants to organize the Kurdish House and lead Kurdistan towards security and stability; therefore, he needs to cooperate with the Shiite and Sunni parties and all other political forces in the country." A statement by his office said.

related

Bafel Talabani orders removing his and his cousins' pictures from PUK headquarters and public places

Date: 2021-07-19 19:57:18
Bafel Talabani orders removing his and his cousins' pictures from PUK headquarters and public places

Bafel Talabani heads a meeting for the party's senior officials

Date: 2021-08-18 17:00:07
Bafel Talabani heads a meeting for the party's senior officials

Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani meets Bafel Talabani in Erbil 

Date: 2021-11-15 16:45:28
Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani meets Bafel Talabani in Erbil 

PUK's Bafel Talabani arrives in Baghdad to discuss the issue of the Iraqi Presidency

Date: 2022-01-24 20:45:43
PUK's Bafel Talabani arrives in Baghdad to discuss the issue of the Iraqi Presidency

Bafel Talabani to visit Masoud Barzani soon, senior KDP official says

Date: 2022-02-10 09:06:00
Bafel Talabani to visit Masoud Barzani soon, senior KDP official says

PUK called to "reorganize the Kurdish House"

Date: 2022-02-17 19:06:36
PUK called to "reorganize the Kurdish House"

PUK's Head called for amending the Kurdish election law, clarifying to people the details of gas export

Date: 2022-04-29 08:38:26
PUK's Head called for amending the Kurdish election law, clarifying to people the details of gas export