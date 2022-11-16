Azhi Amin: Hawkar Jaff's killing sounds danger alarms in the Kurdistan region

Shafaq News/ The assassination of Hawkar Jaff sounds "danger" alarms in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, the deputy chairperson of the region's security council, Azhi Amin, said on a memorial marking the 40th day since the assassination of the veteran intelligence officer.

Jaff perished in a blast from a sticky bomb attached to his vehicle last October. Four of his family members were wounded in the explosion that took place in Erbil.

Amin said that the "heinous" crime was carried out by "traitors" in the heart of the Kurdistan region's capital city, stressing that it sounds a "dangerous alarm" and places "the responsibility of preserving the law's prestige, combating organized crime, and organizing the intelligence bodies and military forces."

On October 10, the Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC) claimed that top military commanders from the Counter-Terrorism-Group (CTG), a security body affiliated to the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), were involved in the killing of the former counter-terrorism officer.

In his speech, Amin said that top KRSC officers, intelligence and Asayish agents, political activists, and civilians are "detained and punished by this outlaw group, apart from any law or government."

"We will spare no effort to cut the hand of conspiracy and preserve the sovereignty of law in the Kurdistan region," he said.

The Erbil-based KRSC said that the investigations showed that a group of ten CTG officers was involved in the crime; only six of whom were arrested, and the rest managed to relocate to al-Sulaymaniyah. The KRSC said it have requested from al-Sulaymaniyah's security forces to hand over the suspects.

"The attack was conducted by a team of CTG-Sulaymaniyah per direct orders from the head of CTG Wahab Majid Baqi, known as Wahab Halabjayi, and CTG head of intelligence Karzan Muhammad Rasheed," a KRSC said in a statement on October 12.