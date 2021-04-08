Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Authorities to isolate a village in Duhok

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-08T12:04:30+0000
Authorities to isolate a village in Duhok

Shafaq News / Duhok Health Directorate isolated Dawoodiyah village, in Amedia district, north of the governorate.

Health Media Director Sadiq Muhammad told Shafaq News agency that the decision was made after registering two COVID-19 fatalities in the village, adding that healthcare teams headed to the village to conduct PCR tests and inspect the situation after the village witnessed a surge in the cases, calling on citizens to adhere to the preventive measures.

Earlier today, The Minister of Interior of Kurdistan, Rebar Ahmed, attributed the partial lockdown in the region to the surge of COVID-19 cases and the citizens' failure to adhere to preventive measures.

related

Turkish airforces strike in northern Duhok

Date: 2021-03-14 12:22:17
Turkish airforces strike in northern Duhok

The Turkish army attacks a border area in Kurdistan region

Date: 2020-09-26 13:00:40
The Turkish army attacks a border area in Kurdistan region

Duhok to open tourist sites for Kurdistan region residents without requiring COVID-19 tests

Date: 2020-08-23 13:50:42
Duhok to open tourist sites for Kurdistan region residents without requiring COVID-19 tests

Health authorities vaccinate senior citizens residing in a nursing facility in Duhok

Date: 2021-04-07 12:46:50
Health authorities vaccinate senior citizens residing in a nursing facility in Duhok

15 million-euro French grant to implement service projects Duhok

Date: 2020-10-11 10:55:29
15 million-euro French grant to implement service projects Duhok

Tourism in Duhok halted as the country goes through a partial lockdown

Date: 2021-02-21 09:59:55
Tourism in Duhok halted as the country goes through a partial lockdown

Duhok registers 214 COVID-19 in one day

Date: 2020-09-11 20:14:12
Duhok registers 214 COVID-19 in one day

Clashes between Turkish forces and Peshmerga in Duhok

Date: 2020-08-08 15:21:03
Clashes between Turkish forces and Peshmerga in Duhok