Authorities to isolate a village in Duhok

Shafaq News / Duhok Health Directorate isolated Dawoodiyah village, in Amedia district, north of the governorate.

Health Media Director Sadiq Muhammad told Shafaq News agency that the decision was made after registering two COVID-19 fatalities in the village, adding that healthcare teams headed to the village to conduct PCR tests and inspect the situation after the village witnessed a surge in the cases, calling on citizens to adhere to the preventive measures.

Earlier today, The Minister of Interior of Kurdistan, Rebar Ahmed, attributed the partial lockdown in the region to the surge of COVID-19 cases and the citizens' failure to adhere to preventive measures.