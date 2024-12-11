Asayish declares Al-Sulaymaniyah as Iraq's "leading city" in combating drug trafficking

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Asayish of the Kurdistan Region described Al-Sulaymaniyah as "the leading city” in Iraq when it comes to curbing drug use and trafficking.

At a press conference, Colonel Salam Abdulkhaliq, the Asayish Media Director, noted that 2024’s efforts resulted in 1,019 arrests in drug-related cases, including 523 users, 452 traffickers, and 14 involved in international drug trade. The detainees ranged from 18 to 64 years old and included 49 women and 970 men.

Asayish forces seized 3 tons, 24 kilograms, and 600 grams of various narcotics, including crystal meth, heroin, hashish, and other substances, along with 121,330 drug tablets.

Moreover, the Asayish conducted 23 joint operations with security forces in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, dismantling 25 local and international drug trafficking networks that used the Region, particularly Al-Sulaymaniyah, as a transit point for smuggling narcotics.

Abdulkhaliq emphasized that this success resulted not only from security efforts but also from strong collaboration with citizens, media, universities, academic centers, and civil organizations. "Without this cooperation, Al-Sulaymaniyah would not have become a leading model in Iraq for combating drugs," he said.

He also criticized certain media outlets for their "irresponsible" handling of the issue, accusing them of prioritizing partisan agendas over professionalism. "Unfortunately, some media channels treat this national issue unprofessionally,” he said, urging them to uphold journalistic ethics and act responsibly toward this global security challenge.

Kurdistan Region’s Efforts to Curb Drug Trade

Authorities in the Kurdistan Region are intensifying efforts to combat drug trafficking and curb its spread, following reports from security officials of rising drug trade, promotion, and use across Iraq, including the Region.

The Kurdish Government (KRG) has significantly ramped up its actions to combat drug trafficking and addiction, calling for cooperation from both Kurdish and international communities to address what it described as an 'endemic' threat.

During a conference on combating drugs and psychotropic substances in Erbil last March, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani emphasized the Government's initiatives to curb the spread of narcotics and urged for collective action to address the underlying causes of drug-related issues.

Barzani pointed to armed groups operating in disputed areas between Iraq and the Region, as well as along the Region's borders with neighboring countries, as hindrances to Kurdish security forces' activities in combating drug trafficking. These groups, he noted, exploit security vulnerabilities and impede anti-drug operations.