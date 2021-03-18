Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Asayish arrests members of a counterfeit banknotes gang

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-03-18T11:13:32+0000
Asayish arrests members of a counterfeit banknotes gang

Shafaq News/ The Internal Security Forces (Asayish) busted a counterfeit money gang in Koysinjaq district in the east of Erbil.

The chief investigator in East Erbil's Asayish said, "our forces seized 1300 counterfeit US dollars earlier this year in Koysinjaq. This gang was dealing with those counterfeit banknotes."

He added that the Internal Security Forces were able to apprehend four members of the gang, and the investigations are underway to locate two other members on the loose.

On March 15, police department in Soran district, north of Erbil, announced dismantling a gang promoting counterfeit US dollars banknotes.

related

Asayish thwarts multiple attacks in Kurdistan region

Date: 2020-10-26 11:32:42
Asayish thwarts multiple attacks in Kurdistan region

Asayish kills a senior official of ISIS

Date: 2021-03-12 18:31:58
Asayish kills a senior official of ISIS

Asayish destroys Turkish-made weapons

Date: 2020-11-12 09:56:02
Asayish destroys Turkish-made weapons

The Asayish dismantle two explosive devices near one of its checkpoints in al-Hasakah

Date: 2021-03-19 18:37:27
The Asayish dismantle two explosive devices near one of its checkpoints in al-Hasakah

Tension between Syrian Government Forces and Asayish

Date: 2020-12-27 10:14:48
Tension between Syrian Government Forces and Asayish

Asayish dismantles suspicious device in Deir Ez-Zor

Date: 2021-01-05 14:03:15
Asayish dismantles suspicious device in Deir Ez-Zor

Asayish arrests a suspect hung posters of a terrorist organization

Date: 2021-02-09 11:48:08
Asayish arrests a suspect hung posters of a terrorist organization

One killed and Twelve injured in a fistfight at a checkpoint in al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2021-02-10 10:06:23
One killed and Twelve injured in a fistfight at a checkpoint in al-Sulaymaniyah