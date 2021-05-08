Asayish arrests four ISIS terrorists in Deir Ezzor

Shafaq News / The Internal Security (Asayish) of northern and eastern Syria arrested four ISIS terrorists in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor.

According to the Syrian Democratic Forces(SDF), “The Anti-Terror Forces (HAT), arrested on Friday four members of ISIS sleeper cells in a security operation, with an aerial support from the Global Coalition, in the town of al-Zer, in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor."

The Syrian Democratic Forces and the Internal Security Forces (Asayish) continue their security campaigns in al-Hasakah and Deir Ezzor, in cooperation with the Global Coalition, to eradicate active ISIS cells in the region.