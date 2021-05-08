Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Asayish arrests four ISIS terrorists in Deir Ezzor

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-05-08T06:49:09+0000
Asayish arrests four ISIS terrorists in Deir Ezzor

Shafaq News / The Internal Security (Asayish) of northern and eastern Syria arrested four ISIS terrorists in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor.

According to the Syrian Democratic Forces(SDF), “The Anti-Terror Forces (HAT), arrested on Friday four members of ISIS sleeper cells in a security operation, with an aerial support from the Global Coalition, in the town of al-Zer, in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor."

The Syrian Democratic Forces and the Internal Security Forces (Asayish) continue their security campaigns in al-Hasakah and Deir Ezzor, in cooperation with the Global Coalition, to eradicate active ISIS cells in the region.

related

Two killed by unknown assailants in Deir ezzor

Date: 2021-04-17 19:33:47
Two killed by unknown assailants in Deir ezzor

Asayish thwarts multiple attacks in Kurdistan region

Date: 2020-10-26 11:32:42
Asayish thwarts multiple attacks in Kurdistan region

Asayish kills a senior official of ISIS

Date: 2021-03-12 18:31:58
Asayish kills a senior official of ISIS

Asayish destroys Turkish-made weapons

Date: 2020-11-12 09:56:02
Asayish destroys Turkish-made weapons

Asayish arrests members of a counterfeit banknotes gang

Date: 2021-03-18 11:13:32
Asayish arrests members of a counterfeit banknotes gang

Tension between Syrian Government Forces and Asayish

Date: 2020-12-27 10:14:48
Tension between Syrian Government Forces and Asayish

The Asayish dismantle two explosive devices near one of its checkpoints in al-Hasakah

Date: 2021-03-19 18:37:27
The Asayish dismantle two explosive devices near one of its checkpoints in al-Hasakah

Asayish dismantles suspicious device in Deir Ez-Zor

Date: 2021-01-05 14:03:15
Asayish dismantles suspicious device in Deir Ez-Zor