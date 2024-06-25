Asayish arrest smugglers linked to a deadly yacht capsizing near Italy

Shafaq News/ Kurdish security forces said on Tuesday they had arrested smugglers linked to a yacht that capsized off the coast of Italy, killing more than 64 Kurdish migrants.

The Kurdistan Regional Government's Asayish Directorate said in a statement it had apprehended key figures involved in the incident, which is still under investigation.

The arrestees were identified as (H.H.A), (B.Q.M), (M.Y.A), and (D.A.Q).

The statement said that the Asayish shall continue its crackdown on smuggling operations and bring those responsible to justice.

Shafaq News Agency reported that eight victims were members of two families in Erbil, while 11 were from al-Sulaymaniyah. The fate of several others remains unknown.